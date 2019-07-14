Tambov FC new recruit Muniru Sulley's Russian Premier League debut delayed over paper works

Muniru Sulley is unavailable for FC Tambov's first Russian Premier League match this Sunday due to work permit issues.

The Ghanaian youth star joined the newly promoted side on a free transfer after terminating his contract with with Belarusian side FC Dinamo Minsk.

But Tambov could not process his documents in time to get him available for selection against Zenit St Petersburg.

Sulley is ready to play in his fifth European league after after stints in Romania (CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti) Tondela (Portugal), Yeni Malatyaspor (Turkey) and FC Dinamo Minsk (Belarus).

He is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter midfielder Sally Muntari.