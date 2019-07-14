GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Tambov FC new recruit Muniru Sulley's Russian Premier League debut delayed over paper works

Published on: 14 July 2019
Tambov FC new recruit Muniru Sulley's Russian Premier League debut delayed over paper works
Muniru Sulley

Muniru Sulley is unavailable for FC Tambov's first Russian Premier League match this Sunday due to work permit issues.

The Ghanaian youth star joined the newly promoted side on a free transfer after terminating his contract with with Belarusian side FC Dinamo Minsk.

But Tambov could not process his documents in time to get him available for selection against Zenit St Petersburg.

Sulley is ready to play in his fifth European league after after stints in Romania (CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti) Tondela (Portugal), Yeni Malatyaspor (Turkey)  and FC Dinamo Minsk (Belarus).

He is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter midfielder Sally Muntari.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments