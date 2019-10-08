Tammy Abraham praises Hudson-Odoi for assist in Chelsea's big win against Southampton

Chelsea's leading scorer this season Tammy Abraham has praised winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after proving him with an assist in their 4-1 win against Southampton on Sunday.

The English born Ghanaian sent Abraham through with a fine pass which was lofted into the net by the lanky forward.

Hudson-Odoi has been slowly integrated into the Chelsea set up after returning from a lengthy injury lay off, making his first premier league start on Sunday.

The 18-year old immediately made an impact after creating the first assist in the 4-1 romping.

‘I knew Callum [Hudson-Odoi] was going to play the ball first time, so I was ready,’ Abraham said afterwards. ‘I ran in behind and just told myself to get a touch on it and get it over the ‘keeper and that’s what I did and thankfully it went in.’

Hudson-Odoi signed a new contract extension with the club in September to end speculations surrounding his future.