Tano Bofoakwa coach Frimpong Manso unfazed by large crowd expectations

Tano Bofoakwa coach Frimpong Manso, has expressed confidence that his team will not be intimidated by the large crowd expected at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The Premier League returnees are set to host Real Tamale United (RTU) on Friday, marking their first topflight match in 16 years. A packed crowd is anticipated for the occasion, as fans eagerly await their return to the Premier League.

Bofoakwa earned a hard-fought point against Great Olympics in their opening game and aim to build on that performance with a victory against RTU, who defeated Hearts of Oak in their previous match in Tamale.

Addressing the upcoming match and the expected enthusiastic crowd, coach Manso stated, "Well, I know what will happen in Sunyani; they will be happy with the results. So we are going to see a packed ground on Sunday, but that is not going to put pressure on us. We will try to do what we have to do," he added confidently.