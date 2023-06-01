Tano Bofoakwa coach Fuseini Abubakar expresses disappointment over inability to lead team in GPL

Tano Bofoakwa coach Fuseini Abubakar has expressed frustrations over his inability to lead the team as head coach in the Ghana Premier League.

Abuabakar lacks the proper certifications to be the main man in the dugout in the Ghanaian topflight league.

Per the requirements of the Club Licensing Board, Premier League coaches are expected to hold License A certificates.

“It is very disappointing to qualify with the club and not continue at the Premier [League] level. You will feel [the disappointment,” he told Joy Sports.

“That is the rules of Club Licensing but we are pleading with them to speed up things for us to give us the opportunity to go and do the License A Course so we can get that opportunity to sit in the dugout for the Premier League matches," he added.

Despite the disappointment, Abubakar admitted he will be helping the club in an assistant role.

“I have a lot to do in the team because, the philosophy we used to qualify, if any coach comes in I don’t know if he will continue with it. I don’t think he will use those players there [currently]. He will definitely blend the old and new, which is also not easy,” he continued.

“I wish I will play a part in the team.”

Bofoakwa sealed promotion to the Ghana Premier League after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders in the play-offs final.