Tanzania and South Africa emerge victorious in CAF African Schools Football Championship

The CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals came to a thrilling conclusion on Friday, May 24, with a memorable evening of African youth football celebration in Zanzibar.

A packed Amaan Stadium witnessed history being made as Tanzania was crowned champion in the boys' division, defeating Guinea in the final, while South Africa emerged victorious in the girls' division, winning 1-1 (5-4) against Morocco.

The four-day tournament, held from May 21 to 24 on the Tanzanian island, was attended by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, who earlier in the day met with H.E. Dr. Hussein Mwinyi at the Zanzibar State House.

Prior to the finals, a fiercely contested bronze medal match took place, with Uganda defeating hosts Tanzania in the girls' third-place playoff.

In the boys' bronze medal contest, Senegal and Benin played out a draw, with Senegal emerging victorious on penalties.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship concluded another successful season of celebrating and developing African youth football across all aspects of the game.

The final day's results and individual awards are as follows:

CAF African Schools Football Championship Final Day Results

Third Place Play-Off: Girls: Uganda 1 - 0 Tanzania Boys: Senegal (5) 0 - 0 (3) Benin

Final: Girls: Morocco (4) 1 - 1 (5) South Africa Boys: Guinea 0 - 1 Tanzania

Individual Awards:

Fair Play: Girls: Gambia Boys: South Africa

Best Goalkeeper: Girls: Sphumelele Zibula (South Africa) Boys: Mujahid Juma (Tanzania)

Top Scorer: Girls: Shadia Nabrye (Uganda) | 3 Goals Boys: Asmara Keita (Guinea) | 3 Goals

Best Player: Girls: Meryem Oubella (Morocco) Boys: Abel Samson (Tanzania)