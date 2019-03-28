Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike wants early AFCON preparation after breaking 39-year old jinx

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke says he has turned his attention fully on preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations after chalking history by returning the Taifa Stars to the Nations Cup after a 39-year absence.

The former Nigeria star Amuneke became the second Nigerian from the Tunisia ’94 AFCON winning team, after Stephen Keshi with Togo, to qualify another African country for the continental soccer showpiece.

Amunike will lead The Taifa Stars to only their second AFCON since making their debut in Nigeria in 1980.

The 48-year old admitted he is happy to make history with Tanzania, who finished second in Group L with eight points, five behind Uganda, and said they now have to start making plans for a solid outing in Egypt.

“It was an honour to have been given the opportunity to achieve great things with Tanzania football," he said.

“Qualification for the 2019 AFCON was always going to be a tough task but the hard work and belief the team had got us through.

“I’m proud that what we set out to do as our first objective has been met. Now we plan for Egypt 2019 AFCON.”