Tanzania midfielder Mbwana Samatta reveals defender Joseph Aidoo is the funniest at Genk

Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta has described Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo as the funniest guy at Belgium topflight Genk.

According to the midfielder, he loves to always be with the former Inter Allies star as he makes him and the other team-mates happy always.

"Joseph Aidoo is an active little guy in that area, and when he sees you in a concentrated position, he does everything he can to break that concentration by making you laugh, or simply by making a name for yourself, he can be pleasantly annoying. Anyone who blows out in the gym and watches his smartphone should be extra careful: Joseph is always ready to knock your mobile phone out of your hands."

Aidoo has made 11 appearances for Genk this season, netting one goal.