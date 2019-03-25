Tanzania president rewards players and coaches with piece of land for AFCON qualification

President of Tanzania HE John Pombe Magufuli has gifted each national team player and the technical staff a piece of land in the capital city of Dodoma.

He met the entire team at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday morning.

This is one of the rewards to the team following their qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Uganda 3-0 the final qualifying game on Sunday.

Goals from Saimon Happygod Msuva, Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris ensured the Taifa Stars book a place for the tournament in Egypt later this year.

The President through the Prime Minister on Saturday promised each player an amount of US$ 5,000 if they make it to Africa's flagship tournament for the first time in 39 years.

Their last appearance in the Cup of Nations was in 1980 where they exited the tournament after the first round.

By Nuhu Adams