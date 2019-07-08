Tanzania sack Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amunike after Africa Cup of Nations exit

The Tanzanian Football Federation sacked their national team coach Emmanuel Amunike on Monday after exiting the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt at the group stage.

The Nigerian trainer was notified of the decision on Monday morning after the Taifa Stars bombed out of the first stage of the tournament in Egypt last week.

The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) issued a formal statement on its official website announcing an agreement with coach Amunike to terminate the contract between the two sides.

The TFF thanked the former Nigeria international for taking the side back to Africa's flagship football tournament and said they will begin the process of getting a new coach immediately.

"We will return to our country and evaluate the situation with the Football Federation, because there are many things that need hard work to put in place," he said.

Tanzania lost their three group matches at the African Cup of Nations against Algeria, Kenya and Senegal - finishing fourth final in the Group D standings with no points.