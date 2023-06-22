Tanzanian champions Young Africans part ways with Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison

Tanzanian champions Young Africans have announced that they have cut ties with Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Yanga have decided against retaining Morrison in their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season after his contract came to an end after the 2022-23 campaign.

Morrison played a significant role in helping Yanga secure the domestic treble, having won the Super Cup, the Tanzanian Premier League, and the FA Cup titles.

Yanga also reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they lost to USM Algiers. Morrison made six appearances and scored once in the continental competition.

"We thank Bernard Morison for his contribution throughout his stay with us, and we wish him all the best in his career away from Young African SC." – the club stated on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian winger joined Yanga initially in 2020 after leaving Congolese side Daring Club Motema Pembe.

He then made a move to sworn-rivals Simba SC after just one season in a controversial circumstances before making a return to Yanga ahead for the 2022-23 season.