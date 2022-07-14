Tanzanian club Azam announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko

Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko has completed a transfer to Tanzanian top-flight side Azam FC on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 26-year-old central midfielder has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for Azam after sealing his move on Thursday after leaving Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

The former Tema Youth FC player decided to part ways with Olympics after his contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 season where he played 28 matches and scored two goals with four assists.

Akaminko joined Olympics in February 2021 after a failed move to Tunisian Ligue 1 club US Tataouine in October 2020 despite signing a contract with the club.

He spent two seasons at AshantiGold SC from January 2018 to October 2020 before heading to Tunisia. He has also played for Medeama SC in the Ghanaian top division.