Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars sign Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Tanzanian top-flight club Singida Black Stars FC have secured the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from FC Samartex on a three-year deal.

Keyekeh, 26, joined the team over the weekend and has already made his debut in the CECAFA Kagame Cup game against Rwandan champions APR FC on Tuesday.

Last season, he led Samartex to their first-ever league title, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists in 32 matches.

His impressive performance earned him the best home-based footballer award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra a fortnight ago.

Keyekeh's signing is a significant boost to Black Stars ahead of the 2024-25 season.

His experience and skills will be invaluable to the team. The midfielder has already shown his quality in a preseason game, and fans expect him to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Black Stars are poised to challenge the Tanzanian Premier League title next term, and Keyekeh is expected to play a key role in their campaign.

Keyekeh is the second player to leave the Ghana Premier League champions for an East African adventure after Dauda Yussif Seidu joined Rwandan side APR.