Tanzanian giants Young Africans and Azam FC eye Aduana Stars' midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong

Tanzanian football powerhouses Young Africans and Azam FC have set their sights on Aduana Stars' talented midfielder, Kwame Adom Frimpong, as the player's contract expiration approaches.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has garnered significant attention from several clubs, and both Tanzanian teams are eager to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season following his impressive form with the Ogya boys.

Adom Frimpong's current contract with Aduana Stars is set to conclude at the end of June, creating an opportunity for interested clubs to secure his services.

Having previously represented Asante Kotoko, Adom Frimpong enjoyed a commendable season with Aduana Stars in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign.

Throughout the season, he showcased his abilities in 29 appearances, contributing three goals and one assist to help his team secure a second-place finish in the league standings.

Despite his remarkable display for Aduana Stars, they narrowly missed out on the Ghana Premier League title despite leading the table in several weeks.