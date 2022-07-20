Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 20 July 2022
Tanzanian side Namungo FC close to signing Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante

Namungo FC is reportedly close to signing Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Asante from Bechem United.

The Tanzanian club are said to have reached an agreement with both Bechem and the player, with the deal set to close in the coming days.

The deal is worth $50,000 with Asante expected to pen a two-year contract.

Asante will travel to Tanzania to undergo and, if successful, will sign the contract to complete the transfer.

Last season, the enterprising left-back contributed to the Hunters' impressive performance by their standards.

He assisted Bechem in finishing second in the Ghana Premier League and reaching the MTN FA Cup final, which they lost to Hearts of Oak.

The 27-year-old joined Bechem United in 2020 from Great Olympics. He had previously represented Asante Kotoko and DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo.

 

