Targeting Alex Iwobi for Super Eagles' shortcomings unfair - Ahmed Musa

Nigeria skipper Ahmed Musa has urged all Nigerians s fans to cease cyberbullying directed at teammate Alex Iwobi following Nigeria's loss to Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The plea from Musa comes in response to severe criticism and cyberbullying that Alex Iwobi faced on social media after Nigeria's defeat, leading Iwobi to delete his Instagram photos.

Musa took to his social media platform to address the issue, emphasising that cyberbullying is not only a breach of decency but also a serious offense.

He urged fans to refrain from targeting Iwobi with negative comments and highlighted the hypocrisy of engaging in such behaviour while claiming that football unites people.

In his statement, Musa stated, "Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team's shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad."

Musa called for a shift towards positivity and genuine support for the players, emphasising that encouraging words are more needed than ever during challenging times. He concluded his plea by expressing gratitude and calling for unity among fans.

Musa's message aims to foster a supportive environment for the team and discourage negativity and unfair criticism directed at individual players.