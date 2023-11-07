Tariq Lamptey, Brighton's Player of the Month, earns 48-hour Porsche prize

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has been named the club's Player of the Month for October, earning the prestigious award for his remarkable performances.

As a reward for this achievement, Lamptey will have the opportunity to enjoy a Porsche from the Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex for 48 hours.

Lamptey's outstanding contributions in October broke Kaoru Mitoma's streak of two consecutive Player of the Month wins. Despite featuring in only one of Brighton's five games during the month, his performance against Olympique Marseille was truly exceptional.

In that match, Lamptey's remarkable display saw him winning two penalties, which helped Brighton recover from a two-goal deficit, securing a valuable point in their UEFA Europa League away fixture.

Currently, the Black Stars full-back is recovering from an injury sustained after the Marseille game, but he is expected to return to action soon. His exceptional skills and contributions have earned him well-deserved recognition as Brighton's Player of the Month.