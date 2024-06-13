Tariq Lamptey confident in Ghana's World Cup qualification prospects

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed strong belief in the Black Stars' ability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with 3Sports, Lamptey underscored the importance of focusing on each game and diligently pursuing their goals.

Black Stars had a mixed start to their qualifying campaign, securing a victory over Madagascar but suffering a defeat against Comoros.

However, they bounced back with impressive performances this month, clinching crucial wins with a 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the Central African Republic.

These victories have propelled Ghana to second place in their group, tied on nine points with leaders Comoros. Lamptey believes in the team's potential to secure qualification: "I think we definitely believe in ourselves [to qualify for the World Cup]; we have the talent as we know. We have to focus on what the coach has to say to us. Take it game by game, work as hard as possible and hopefully the results will show."

Reflecting on their recent successes, Lamptey highlighted the team's dedication and preparation leading up to these games.

"We worked hard in the week, the build-up to the last two games and we got the results we deserved so hopefully we can keep pushing and qualify," he added.

Despite facing challenges with injuries, Lamptey remains committed to Ghana's national team, having made his debut against Brazil in France.

He has so far made eight appearances, including two at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Born in Hillingdon, United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents, Lamptey switched his allegiance to Ghana in 2022 after representing England's youth teams.