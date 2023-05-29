Tariq Lamptey delighted by 'amazing experience' with Black Stars

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his immense satisfaction with his experience playing for the Black Stars.

Last year, Lamptey completed his nationality switch to represent the four-time African Champions and had the opportunity to make his debut in a friendly match against Brazil ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Lamptey went on to feature for the team in the World Cup during the group phase despite Ghana's early exit.

Reflecting on his experience so far he spoke highly of his time with the Black Stars, emphasising the welcoming and supportive atmosphere created by his teammates.

"It was an amazing experience for me," he told Citi FM.

"We have a good team with most of the players playing in Europe and the boys made it easy for me to come to a family environment and we enjoyed it.

"We know where we can get to and I am honestly grateful," he added.

Due to an injury that has kept him out for months, he is expected to be left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar next month.

Despite being kept on the sidelines for a while due to the injury, his club have secured a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.