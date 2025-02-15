Tariq Lamptey delighted to mark 100th EPL appearance with victory over Chelsea

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has shared his excitement after reaching 100 English Premier League appearances in the game against Chelsea on Friday evening.

The Ghana international reached the new milestone after starring in the 3-0 victory over his former club at Amex Park.

"Great win, +3points! 100 PL appearances, onwards and upwards many more to go! Grateful to God always," he posted on social media after the game.

The 24-year-old enjoyed full throttle and impressed on the left side of defence as the Seagulls recorded back-to-back victories over Enzo Maresca's men in the space of six days.

The English-born Ghana international was handed his Premier League debut by Chelsea great Frank Lampard during his time with the London giants. It was his only appearance for the Blues in the Premier League despite making a couple of FA Cup appearances.

He left the club to join Brighton in 2020, where he has since made 99 Premier League appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, in an electric start to the game at Amex, Brighton opened the scoring through winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Moments later, Gambian midfielder Yankuba Minteh doubled the lead before half time.

Minteh added his second of the game after the break as Brighton recorded a 3-0 victory.