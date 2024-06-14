Tariq Lamptey donates robotic kits to empower girls in Ghana’s tech sector

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has taken a noteworthy step towards empowering young girls in Ghana by donating valuable robotic kits to Achievers Ghana, an organization dedicated to promoting technology education among girls.

The Tariq Lamptey Foundation provided VEX Robotics kits to support the STEM program at Achievers Ghana, aiming to inspire and equip the next generation of female tech leaders in the country.

Lamptey has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts alongside his football career. His foundation focuses on various initiatives, including supporting the education of underprivileged children.

Lamptey’s latest contribution aligns with his commitment to giving back to the community and fostering opportunities for youth development.

Speaking about the donation, Lamptey highlighted the importance of providing young girls with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the technology field.

"I’m really grateful for the position that I’m in, and I always thank God for it. This donation is about giving back and making sure that these girls have the chance to explore and excel in technology," he said.

The STEM program at Achievers Ghana, which aims to bridge the gender gap in technology, will benefit significantly from the addition of the VEX Robotics kits.

These kits are designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of robotics, engineering, and computer science through hands-on learning experiences.

By engaging with these advanced educational tools, the girls will develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills that are essential in the tech industry.

Lamptey's donation comes at a crucial time as Ghana continues to push for greater inclusion and representation of women in STEM fields. His efforts are part of a broader movement to ensure that all children, regardless of gender, have access to quality education and the opportunity to pursue careers in technology.