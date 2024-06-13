Tariq Lamptey: Playing at the World Cup was a proud moment for me and my family

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has reflected on the immense pride he felt representing his country at the 2022 World Cup, highlighting it as a significant milestone in his career.

The 23-year-old, who switched allegiance from England to Ghana, made his debut in a friendly against Brazil and featured in Ghana’s final pre-World Cup match against Switzerland.

Lamptey's World Cup debut came against Portugal, where he came on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Lamptey continued to contribute to Ghana’s campaign, starting in their next game against South Korea, which Ghana won 3-2, marking another milestone in his international career.

"I think the World Cup is top of everybody’s list. As a young boy, you can only dream of playing in the World Cup, which was a very special and proud moment for me and my family," Lamptey shared with 3Sports.

He emphasised the significance of such moments in his career, saying, "After the sacrifice and the hard work that you put in, moments like that you have to cherish. It’s very important in your career; it makes you strive for the next one and just want to improve."

Lamptey remains determined to support Ghana in their journey to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Brighton and Hove Albion defender has now earned eight caps for Ghana and looks forward to further opportunities to represent his country on the world stage.

With his commitment and determination, the London-born Ghanaian is poised to play a crucial role in helping Ghana secure a spot in the next World Cup, showcasing his talents on the international stage once again.