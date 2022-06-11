Tariq Lamptey, Premier League’s Rising Star, Switches Nationalities While on Vacation in Ghana

Tariq Lamptey, a right-back for Premier League’s Brighton & Hove Albion, is making the most of his vacation in Ghana. While playing football with the locals, Lamptey made some donations through his organization, the Tariq Lamptey Foundation.

The youngster, who has represented England’s youth teams, is said to have made up his mind to represent Ghana at the international level.

Lamptey Comes to Ghana following Nationality Change Rumors

Tariq Lamptey, a Ghanaian defender born in England, is rumored to have landed in the country. The Chelsea youth product was also spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday when the 'Black Stars' routed Madagascar in the first encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Lamptey, who has been contemplating a shift to Ghana for international call-ups for a while, recently declined a call-up to the England U21 team while he considers his options.

Other sources say that a defender for Brighton & Hove Albion has reportedly already completed formalities of his nationality transition and will make his Ghana debut before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lamptey has requested that England U-21 coach Lee Carsley be left out of the squad for the European U-21 Championship qualifying games as he considers his future in the national team.

The right-back will be named in coach Otto Addo’s next side for the double-header against Angola in September for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers following the encouraging talks Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held with the player and his family. The governing body of Ghanaian football is pursuing a slew of Ghanaians born in the diaspora to bolster the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Premier League Legend Believes Lamptey Made a Mistake by Giving up Playing for England

Bobby Zamora, a former striker for Brighton & Hove Albion, has advised Tariq Lamptey about the consequences of switching allegiances so early in his international career. Zamora has confessed that he had the choice of playing for Trinidad and Tobago during his playing days, but he chose to play for England instead, which he describes as one of the best experiences of his life.

Lamptey, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Zamora, should think twice about leaving the ‘Three Lions’. And the forward, who has also performed for the ‘Spurs’ and later for QPR and Fulham, reckons that all three players are capable of representing England in the future on a very high level.

He described the guys named as so close and so young. Zamora believes it is too early for them to leave, stating that all of those players have the ability to make a real difference and have a significant effect on England.

Will Lamptey Be a Starter in the Ghana National Team?

The 21-year-old is without a doubt a quality full-back, having established himself as one of the greatest right-backs in the English Premier League over the past two seasons. Despite the buzz surrounding him, he will not be able to saunter into the Black Stars’ right-back position without having to fight for it. Currently, Dennis Odoi is the team’s first choice for the position. With only three games under his belt, he has taken control of the position. The 31-year-old made his Ghana debut in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria. He is a big part of why Ghana got the qualification.

Odoi’s awareness, how he defends in a one-on-one situation, and his offensive ability are all impressive. And, on top of that, the dedication and intensity with which he approaches his game have made him the clear favorite for the position among Ghanaians.

Dennis Odoi is unstoppable on the right side, as he demonstrated in the two-legged match against Nigeria in March 2022. In the first leg, he neutralized Victor Osimhen’s threat. After toiling in the first game against Ademola Lookman, he performed admirably in the second encounter, shutting off the Leicester City striker. Odoi was outstanding, to the point where he was forced to play as a left-back in the second leg against Nigeria and delivered.

In Ghana’s 3-0 triumph over Madagascar, Belgium’s Club Brugge defender was at his best once again. Through his pressure, he scored the first goal. Thankfully. Tariq was in attendance for the Malagasy game to see the Odoi spectacle. Certainly, he is aware that the post is not easy to obtain. With regard to the right-back position, Otto Addo and his staff have a selection issue.

Lamptey Is a Target for Manchester United This Summer

Manchester United are allegedly interested in bringing Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford during the summer transfer season. Since joining the ‘Seagulls’ from Chelsea in January 2020, the 21-year-old has made an impression, and Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are rumored to be interested in signing him. Lamptey will not be leaving Brighton this month, according to manager Graham Potter, but the club may struggle to keep hold of the former England base team’s international this summer.

Man United are interested in signing the right-back, who the club sees as an upgrade over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Lamptey’s versatility as a full-back and wing-back makes him an appealing addition for the 20-time English champions. The ‘Red Devils’ are thought to be willing to spend £30 million for the defender, but Brighton will only consider offers of around £40 million ahead of next season. Lamptey has only made 13 appearances for the Seagulls this season, after missing the first half of the season due to injury.

Lamptey Delighted People in the Land of His Roots Through His Foundation

Tariq Lamptey, an England-born fullback of Ghanaian origin, is enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Ghana. Lamptey is currently in Ghana with his father. In images shared on his social media profiles, the 21-year-old defender is seen conducting some philanthropy via his organization while, at the same time, got engaged in some friendly kickabouts with the townspeople.

Lamptey is continuing his charitable activity this year, distributing uniforms and other football kits to youngsters in Nuaso near Odumase Krobo in Ghana’s Eastern Region, as he did in 2020.

Also, in December 2021, the Foundation of Brighton star hosted a juvenile tournament in Cape Coast. The inaugural edition featured four local under-15 teams from the Cape Coast Municipality: Gyenyame International FC, Paabadu FC, Friends Babies, and Nader Rover FC. So, at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Tariq Lamptey Cup, a one-day event, was held. Lamptey has spent years assisting underprivileged children in the African country.