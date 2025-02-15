Tariq Lamptey reaches new EPL milestone after starring in Brighton's victory over Chelsea

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has reached a new milestone in the English Premier League after featuring for Brighton in their game against Chelsea on Friday evening at Amex Park.

The 24-year-old marked his 100th appearance in the English topflight with victory over his former club Chelsea.

Lamptey enjoyed full throttle and impressed on the left side of defence as the Seagulls made lightwork of the Blues to record back-to-back victories over Enzo Maresca's men.

The English-born Ghana international was handed his Premier League debut by Chelsea great Frank Lampard during his time with the London giants. It was his only appearance for the Blues in the Premier League despite making a couple of FA Cup appearances.

He left the club to join Brighton in 2020, where he has since made 99 Premier League appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, in an electric start to the game at Amex, Brighton opened the scoring through winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Moments later, Gambian midfielder Yankuba Minteh doubled the lead before half time.

Minteh added his second of the game after the break as Brighton recorded a 3-0 victory.