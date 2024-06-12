Tariq Lamptey reacts after playing first game in Ghana in CAR win

Brighton and Hive Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has expressed delight after playing his first game in Ghana as the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Having switched nationalities from England to Ghana, the former Chelsea defender had to wait for two years to play in his home country.

Lamptey returned to the Black Stars in March following spells on the sidelines dur to injury, but played a key role as Ghana defeated Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

"Great camp with the squad. Two big wins and my first time playing in Ghana. Really enjoyed the experience! Thank you for the amazing support. Now time to rest and recover," he wrote on Instagram.

The Black Stars moved joint to with Comoros Island in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers after the two wins in the June window.

Ghana will return to action in the qualifiers next year in March to face Chad and Madagascar.