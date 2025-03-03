Tariq Lamptey reacts after red card in Brighton's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United

Tariq Lamptey feels relieved after Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Newcastle United to advance in the English FA Cup despite seeing red in the final minutes of regulation time.

The Ghana international was sent off after a foul on Danny Murphy in the 89th minute, his second yellow of the game. Although, Newcastle United scored from the resulting freekick, Fabian Schar's goal was disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee check.

The game was forced into extra time after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes, with goals from Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh for Newcastle and Brighton respectively.

Fellow English-born Ghanaian, Danny Welbeck scored the winner in the second half of extra-time.

After the game, Lamptey posted on social media: "Big performance, thanks for the support. Get back safe everyone. Thank God Always.”

Lamptey will miss the game against Fulham in the Premier League but will be available for the match against Manchester City before the international break.