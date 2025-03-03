GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Tariq Lamptey reacts after red card in Brighton's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United

Published on: 03 March 2025
Tariq Lamptey reacts after red card in Brighton's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United
Brighton's English midfielder #02 Tariq Lamptey (R) commits a foul on Newcastle United's 

Tariq Lamptey feels relieved after Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Newcastle United to advance in the English FA Cup despite seeing red in the final minutes of regulation time. 

The Ghana international was sent off after a foul on Danny Murphy in the 89th minute, his second yellow of the game. Although, Newcastle United scored from the resulting freekick, Fabian Schar's goal was disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee check.

The game was forced into extra time after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes, with goals from Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh for Newcastle and Brighton respectively.

Fellow English-born Ghanaian, Danny Welbeck scored the winner in the second half of extra-time.

After the game, Lamptey posted on social media: "Big performance, thanks for the support. Get back safe everyone. Thank God Always.”

Lamptey will miss the game against Fulham in the Premier League but will be available for the match against Manchester City before the international break.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more