Tariq Lamptey reflects on Black Stars' disappointment at the 2022 World Cup

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his disappointment at the Black Stars' performance in the 2022 World Cup, stating that they had hoped to bring joy to the Ghanaian people but fell short of their goal.

The Black Stars failed to progress past the group stage, finishing at the bottom of Group H with just one victory against South Korea, and losses to Portugal and Uruguay.

The Brighton & Hove Albion man, who was making his debut in a major tournament with Ghana, acknowledged that the team had given their best effort and had a strong desire to excel in Qatar.

In an interview with Joy Sports, the Brighton defender said, "To be honest, we always tried our best. We worked as hard as possible and we went on the pitch to win. We weren't able to do that on this occasion, but for sure in the future, we are working hard."

Despite the disappointment, Lamptey expressed his belief in the team's potential and their ability to overcome challenges in the future.

He emphasised the unpredictable nature of football, stating, "There are always ups and downs, and you have to be able to ride it. You have to have faith in yourself and faith in the team, and that is something that we have."

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are now focused on securing a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

They are set to face Madagascar in their next qualifying match, which will be held away from home later this month. However, Lamptey is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained towards the end of the season.