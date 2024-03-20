GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Tariq Lamptey rejoins Black Stars for the first time since 2022 World Cup

Published on: 20 March 2024
Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has joined the Black Stars in Marrakech, Morocco for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda. 

The 23-year-old is making a return to the national team for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey has not featured for the Black Stars since featuring in the 3-2 victory over South Korea at the global showpiece.

His has been consistently dropped for international assignments due to his niggling injuries. The England-born Ghanaian also missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to the setback.

However, his injury comeback is huge boost for the Black Stars as new coach Otto Addo prepares his team for June's World Cup qualifiers.

The former England youth international is expected to feature in Friday's West African derby against Nigeria as well as next Tuesday's game against Uganda.

The Black Stars hope to put behind them a disastrous AFCON by beating their arch-rivals Nigeria.

