Tariq Lamptey returns to Brighton training after injury layoff

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has made a positive progress in his recovery journey by returning to group training with Brighton & Hove Albion after successfully overcoming a persistent injury.

The 23-year-old right-back had been sidelined since November of the previous year following an injury sustained during a match against Nottingham Forest. Lamptey's early exit from the game led to an extensive period of rehabilitation and recovery.

Despite his initial inclusion in Ghana's preliminary 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), concerns about Lamptey's ongoing recovery prompted Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, to make the challenging decision of excluding him from the final 27-man squad.

However, Lamptey's return to group training on Thursday brings a positive turn of events. The Ghanaian defender actively engaged with his Seagulls teammates, showcasing promising signs of a successful return to the pitch.

While the exact timeline for his competitive comeback remains uncertain, Lamptey's participation in group training is undeniably a reassuring development for both the player and Brighton & Hove Albion enthusiasts.

Ghanaian and Brighton fans alike will be eager to witness Lamptey's return to competitive action, as he looks to regain full fitness and contribute to the team's success in the Premier League.