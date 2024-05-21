Tariq Lamptey salutes departing Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey publicly bid farewell to Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi through a warm send-off posted on social media.

Addressing the Italian tactician, Lamptey highlighted their collaboration as a rewarding experience: "To the gaffer, it’s been great to be part of your team thank you for all the support..."

Remaining positive, Lamptey wished De Zerbi luck in future pursuits: "Wishing you and the staff all the best in the future. Enjoy the summer everyone."

De Zerbi's tenure as Brighton manager culminated in a 2–0 loss to Manchester United on the closing day of the Premier League season.

Entering Brighton as Graham Potter's successor in the 2022/23 season, De Zerbi swiftly impressed fans with his strategic vision. Leading the Seagulls to a sixth-place Premiership finish, De Zerbi enabled Brighton's access to the Europa League.

Regrettably, inconsistencies marred the ensuing campaign, with Brighton dropping to 10th place and suffering elimination in the Europa League Round of 16.

Lamptey, who thrived under De Zerbi's tutelage, appeared in 26 matches throughout the 2023/24 season, delivering five assists.