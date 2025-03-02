Tariq Lamptey sees red in Brighton's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey was sent off during the FA Cup fifth round game between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

The Black Stars right-back received his marching orders after sliding into Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy late into regulation time, his second booking in the game.

Meanwhile, in an electric start to the game, the hosts opened the scoring through Swedish forward Alexander Isak, who converted from the spot after 22 minutes.

Brighton and Hove Albion responded 22 minutes later through Gambian star Yankubah Minteh.

However, with seven minutes remaining Newcastle's Antony Gordan received a straight red card after a moment of madness with defender Van Hecke.

The game was forced into extra time where English-Ghanaian striker Danny Welbeck netted a fine winner after lobbing the ball past Martin Dubravka.