Tariq Lamptey shines brightest for Brighton despite Carabao Cup exit

Defender Tariq Lamptey was the most outstanding player for Brighton in their Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday night.

Ghana international played the entire duration as The Albion lost 4-3 on penalties at Charlton Athletic in the fourth round contest.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 after normal time and the winner needed to be decided from the spot.

Lamptey converted Brighton’s sixth spot kick and scored to give them a 3-2 lead before S. Sessegnon levelled.

Moises Caicedo missed the next kick and Samuel Lavelle stepped up to send the Addicks through to the quarter-final.

A player rating on Sussexlive.co.uk read: ''[Lamptey] Was a real livewire down the right-hand side. Showed searing pace, neat interplay with Solly March and in the first half was arguably Brighton's best player. Was not quite as effective in the second 45 but a very creditable display. Took his spotkick with aplomb.''

Lamptey played at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.