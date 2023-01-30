Tariq Lamptey: Sporting Lisbon end transfer pursuit of Ghana defender

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have dropped their interest in signing Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey.

This is because Brighton were only interested in a permanent transfer, not a loan deal as Sporting had proposed.

Olympique Lyon was also interested in Lamptey, but negotiations have ended.

"Tariq Lamptey move to Sporting, now off as Brighton would only let him leave on a permanent deal," transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

"Both OL and Sporting have left the negotiations, Lamptey could now end up staying if things don’t change," he added.

Lamptey has made 65 league appearances for Brighton, though his availability was hampered by a hamstring injury in the 2020/21 season.

He was excellent at the weekend as Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah’s pass following a quick break.

However, Brighton equalised when Lamptey’s shot from distance deflected heavily off Lewis Dunk to fly into the back of the net.

It looked like a replay at Anfield would be needed to decide the tie before Mitoma stepped up to snatch another big result for Brighton.