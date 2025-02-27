Tariq Lamptey switches attention to Newcastle clash after 'big win' against Bournemouth

Defender Tariq Lamptey has switched his focus to the upcoming game in the FA Cup against Newcastle United after another impressive display against AFC Bournemouth.

The England-born Ghanaian produced a solid display as Brighton continued their recent surge with a 2-1 victory over the in-form AFC Bournemouth.

Lamptey switched to right--back following the return of Pervis Estupinan and lasted the entire duration as the Seagulls secured another victory at home.

In reacting to the performance after playing full throttle, Lamptey posted on Instagram: "Big win! Time to recover and focus on the next game."

Joao Pedro opened the scoring for Brighton at the America Express Stadium on Tuesday evening but Justin Kluiver levelled in the second half with a thunderous strike.

Late in the game, Danny Welbeck scored to hand the host victory and keep alive the club's Europe ambition.

Brighton will travel to the St James for the fifth round game in the FA Cup on Sunday, March 2, 2025.