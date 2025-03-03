Tariq Lamptey to miss Fulham clash after red card against Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey will serve a one-match suspension after receiving a red card in his side’s 2-1 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Lamptey, who was booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow in stoppage time for a late challenge on Jacob Murphy, reducing Brighton to 10 men after Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon had earlier been sent off.

The Ghana international will miss Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday but will be available for their upcoming matches, including a trip to Manchester City on March 15 and the FA Cup quarter-final later this month.

Brighton came from behind to secure victory at St. James’ Park, with Yankuba Minteh cancelling out Alexander Isak’s opener before Danny Welbeck struck an extra-time winner.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised his team’s resilience, highlighting the collective effort behind their progression.

"We have to understand that it is always about togetherness. The players worked hard for this win, and that was the key today," he said.

Brighton will now turn their attention to the league as they push for European qualification.