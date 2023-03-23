"Tariq Lamptey will be a big miss for us "- Ghana coach Chris Hughton 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says Tariq Lamptey's absence will be a big blow to the team.

The Brighton right-back has been ruled out of the doubleheader due to a knee injury sustained whilst playing for his club.

The former Chelsea academy graduate has not being in action for The Seaguls in the last two games.

He has been replaced by Kingsley Schindler in the squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Angola match, Hughton said:

“Tariq Lamptey will be a big miss for us, but that is why we have a squad, we knew two weeks before he might not make it so we were ready for this”.

Tariq Lamptey has four caps for Ghana after featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey has made 20 appearances for English club, Brighton this season under Roberto De Zerbi.