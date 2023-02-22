Tariqe Fosu provides two assists as Rotherham United beat Sunderland in Championship

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu played a starring role in Rotherham United's 2-1 victory over Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

Fosu provided two assists to help his team secure the win at New York Stadium.

The first assist came when Ollie Rathbone received a pass from Fosu, ran towards the 18-yard box, and scored with a low left-footed shot past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to give the Millers the lead.

After the interval, Shane Ferguson extended Rotherham's advantage, receiving a wide ball from Fosu and putting a low shot off the post.

Although Joe Gelhardt pulled a goal back for Sunderland with a close-range header, Rotherham held on for the win, coming close to adding a third goal late on when Conor Washington's drive hit the post. Fosu played the full 90 minutes and has now made six appearances for Rotherham United in the Championship.

Fosu's impressive performance and two assists were crucial in securing Rotherham's victory over Sunderland, and he will be hoping to build on this display in the team's upcoming matches.