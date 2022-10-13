Tarique Fosu: How Ghanaian winger is faring on loan at Stoke City

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu was expected to leave Brentford in the summer after making just one Premier League appearance in 2021/22.

The 26-year-old was brought in to help the Bees' 2019/20 Championship promotion push, signing alongside Shandon Baptiste from Oxford United in January 2020, and he certainly played a role in their first season in the top flight the following season.

But 16 minutes of league football last season was never going to be enough for Fosu, who joined Stoke City in the second division on August 16th.

The Ghana international made his Potters debut the following day in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, and he has yet to miss a Championship game since.

Though it is not his natural position, Fosu has spent much of the 2022/23 season as a wing-back, with O'Neill and his replacement in the dugout, Alex Neil, using him on both flanks.

The Bees loanee has put in a lot of effort and application, and his defensive numbers - third-most tackles (2.1) and seventh-most interceptions (1.2) in the squad - are quite impressive.

However, his offensive output has been disappointing for the most part. Fosu has only contributed one goal (no goals, one assist), and he averages 0.4 key passes and 0.39 shot assists per game.

On the weekend, Fosu was used further forward against Sheffield United, starting on the left of the front three, and played a key role in the Potters' 3-1 win over the league leaders, indicating that he will likely be more useful to Neil in a more attacking role.

However, Fosu was involved in a controversy after going down looking for a penalty under a challenge from Kyron Gordon, which drew some eye-catching comments from Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom after the game.

In an interview with Stoke on Trent Live, he said of the incident, “Why are we not doing stuff, looking back, with the FA? It’s worth a gamble to cheat and go down. He (Fosu) has got done because the ref saw it on the screen, the same as we all did. When there’s no contact at all, people need to be doing something.”

Saturday's game demonstrated that Stoke can get more out of Fosu, who has so far been a victim of his own versatility.

Fosu has made four appearances for Ghana and scored one goal.