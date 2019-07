Tarique Fosu has joined England League One side Oxford United on a three-year deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year old signed a three-year contract with the club over the week and is reportedly to take home £500,000 as signing on fee.

Tariqe Fosu made 27 appearances for Charlton Atletic in the 2018-19 season where he made 27 appearances and scored two goals.