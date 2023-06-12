Tarkwa Nsuaem MP assures Ghana champions Medeama will be impressive in Africa next season

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, Honourable George Mireku Duker, has assured that Medeama SC will impress in their African campaign next season.

The lawmaker was present at the Tarkwa Akoon Park when the Yellow and Mauves thrashed Tamale City FC 3-0 to clinch their first-ever Ghana Premier League title on Sunday.

Joshua Agyemang put the current Ghana champions the lead as early as the 8th minute before Jonathan Sowah added the two other goals in the second half to seal the victory for Medeama.

The league triumph gives Medeama the ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

"We’re so excited. We thank the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We anticipated it. We worked for it, and we’ve seen it today, and we believe the sky is even beyond the limit," the MP told StarTimes.

"We’re going to do more and ensure that we represent Ghana well in Africa. That’s what we’re preparing for, and we are so determined to work hard to make you proud."

Medeama's last participation in CAF inter-club competition saw them reach the group stages of the Confederation Cup after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.