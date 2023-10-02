Tarkwa Nsuaem MP demands reversal of Goldfields' sponsorship termination for Medeama

Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament (MP) George Mireku Duker has strongly criticized Goldfields Ghana's decision to terminate their sponsorship deal with Medeama SC.

The Ghanaian champions recently secured qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League, a crucial stage where financial support is essential for success.

The Tarkwa-based mining company, however, informed Medeama that they would no longer provide financial backing, a move that has drawn the ire of the legislator.

Medeama's historic qualification for the group stage, achieved by defeating Guinean giants Horoya AC, has raised hopes for their performance in the competition, but the sudden withdrawal of sponsorship could have adverse effects.

Mr Mireku Duker vehemently called for Goldfields Ghana to reverse their decision, emphasising their responsibility to support the Tarkwa club.

He stated, "Goldfields Ghana must as soon as possible rescind their decision of not sponsoring Medeama again. It's their responsibility to support Medeama, and as the MP, I want them to rescind the letter they wrote to the club. We will talk to their leadership in South Africa to see the need to sponsor Medeama."

The MP's intervention reflects the significance of Medeama's achievements and their role as a representative of the Tarkwa community in the CAF Champions League. The financial support from sponsors is vital for the club's preparation and performance in the competition.