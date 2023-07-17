Tarkwa TNA Stadium nears completion – Medeama President Moses Parker

Medeama President Moses Armah Parker has confirmed that the renovation of the Tarkwa TNA Stadium, the home ground of the club, is nearly complete, with 95 percent of the work finished.

This comes as good news for Medeama, who emerged as champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and will represent the country in the upcoming 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

Initially, there were concerns about where Medeama would play their home games in the CAF Champions League due to the ongoing renovations at the Tarkwa TNA Park. As a result, they temporarily adopted Akoon Park as their home ground.

Parker provided an update on the progress, stating, on Adom FM "So far so good. It is almost done. 95% of it has been completed and it will be ready soon. An incident happened there which had delayed the completion."

When asked if the venue would be ready for the CAF Champions League matches, he expressed optimism, stating that if the remaining 5% is completed on time, they would use the Tarkwa TNA Park as their home ground. He further emphasized their desire to play their games in Tarkwa, saying, "That is where we will play our games if it is finished on time. We want to play our games in Tarkwa."

However, it should be noted that if the Tarkwa TNA Park is not ready in time, Medeama will resort to playing their matches at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as an alternative venue.