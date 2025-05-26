'Team building is a process that takes time' – Otto Addo on Ghana’s Unity Cup preparations

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasized that building a strong and cohesive team is a gradual process, underlining the importance of patience and development as Ghana prepares for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

The tournament offers Addo a platform to integrate fresh talent while continuing to develop his squad ahead of critical competitive fixtures.

To that end, Addo has included five debutants in his latest squad: Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseini.

These players have earned their call-ups thanks to impressive performances at club and youth international levels.

However, some key players such as Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Kudus are absent due to minor injuries and fitness concerns.

“Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves,” Addo stated.

“Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills.”

Ghana enters the Unity Cup riding on the momentum of recent victories over Chad and Madagascar, which have kept the Black Stars atop their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

The tournament’s opening match sees Ghana face Nigeria on May 28, with the winner advancing to the final on May 31. Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica round out the four-team event.