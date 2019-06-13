Team Doctor for 1965 AFCON winning side rewarded GHC 3K by Sports Ministry

The team Doctor for the 1965 AFCON winning side Dr Kwamena Oboe Quansah has been rewarded an amount of GHC 3,000 by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Doctor was reportedly left out when the state rewarded the team for their success.

Dr Kwamena Oboe Quansah was handed a cheque of GHC 3,000 by the sector minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

Ghana won her second Nations Cup trophy in 1965 after winning the first title in 1963.

The West African country has gone on to win the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1982.

However, Ghana has now gone 37 years without winning Africa's premier competition.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team are preparing feverishly in the United Arab Emirates with the hopes of ending the country's drought in Egypt.

The Black Stars will play South Africa in a friendly on Saturday before embarking to Egypt a day before the start of the tournament.

The four times African champions have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Benin.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin