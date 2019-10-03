Team success trumps individual glory for prolific Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom insists his hunger for goals comes second to his desire to win trophies.

The Ghana international sealed victory for the Serbian champions in their 3-1 win against Greek side Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has scored an astonishing 56 goals in 79 appearances since joining the side three years ago.

He has earned massive plaudits for his insatiable and irrepressible desire for goals.

Despite all the accolades, the Ghana international claims all that really matters is winning trophies.

"An incredible victory, but it's more important that we win than I score," he said

"It's nice to be part of this team, this wonderful atmosphere, to fight for our fans until the last minute. I want to make history with the Star. Who doesn't believe in winning can't succeed.

"In the locker room, we always believe we can do anything. We have these incredible players who are fighting to the end and that is why we have reached this incredible victory. "