Techiman City president blasts Disciplinary Committee chair, accuses Samson Lardi Anyenini of quoting 'non-existing law' in Tamale FC ruling

Techiman City president Charles Kwadwo Ntim is accusing disciplinary Committee chairman Samson Lardi Anyenini of quoting non- existing law in ruling against his club,advising him to learn the rules of the game.

City are furious with the latest decision of the Ghana Football Association, which has seen the club being docked points for failing to honour a league match against Tamale Football club.

The club claim the disciplinary committee committed a grave error by quoting non-existing law in arriving at the decision.

The Disciplinary Committee quoted article 6.1(e) and 6.2 - which does not exits in the books to rule against the second-tier side.

City insist the decision not to honour a hurriedly arranged fixture against Tamale FC is well grounded in law and finds the decision by the adjudicate chamber as capricious.

Club president Charles Kwadwo Ntim has been left angered by the ruling insisting the decision is bogus, advising DC chairman Samson Lardi Anyenini to thread cautiously in football matters.

He fears the decision of his committee could cause irreparable damage to his reputation.

"It's unbelievable and we are still shock over the latest ruling. They (DC) quoted non-existing law in arriving at the decision," he said

"The article they quoted does not exist. How do you rely on a non-existing article to rule on a case? How is that possible?

"It cannot be found anywhere in the books. Not CAF, not FIFA. Its an imaginary creation, manufactured to punish us unfairly.

"We will and cannot be held liable for the negligence of the organiser (Ghana Football Association).

"Let me advise lawyer Samson Anyenini that if he wants to be part of football, he must learn the rules well. There is a huge difference between 'makola law' and what pertains in the football books," he jabbed.

"For someone like Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, who has been in the game for such a long time, this is the least thing to expect from him. Its shocking to be honest. Where does it happen in the world that teams are forced to play a match less than 72 hours. And he sat there and allowed this ruling?

He added: "W.O Amoo William is a former referee and match commissioner. He has been in the game for too long to make such elementary mistakes."

Techiman City have pulled out of the Ghana FA Special Competition, citing financial constraints.

The claim by City is a massive credibility and competence test for the four-member Disciplinary Committee, headed by the famous lawyer.