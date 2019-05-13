Techiman City pulls out of Ghana FA Special Competition as crisis grows

Techiman City have pulled out of the Ghana FA Special Competition due to financial constraints.

The club say its financially stretched to continue playing in the stop gap competition.

City say the Normalisation Committee has failed to honour its obligation to the club, leading to the decision to pull the plugs on their involvement.

Techiman City president Charles Kwadwo Ntim has confirmed his side will not participate in the competition.

"I played my last match yesterday, I can't continue playing the NC special competition because I don't have money to continue," he told Accra-based Happy FM

"I have had a meeting with Dr Kofi Amoah, Lucy Quist, Alex Asante and Samuel Osei Kuffour about financial support but nothing is coming out of it so I have quite the competition."