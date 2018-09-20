Techiman Eleven Wonders chief Takyi Arhin apologises over sexist remark

Maverick football administrator Takyi Arhin has apologised after making a sexist joke about two members of the FIFA Normalisation Committee.

The controversial Techiman Eleven Wonders chief sensationally claimed on Wednesday that Lucy Quist and Naa Odoforley Nortey are only fit as 'beauty pageants' and do not deserve to serve on the four-member committee, announced by the world governing body last week.

The comment sparked a wave of criticism and condemnation from many Ghanaians as it depicts sexism.

Arhin has been forced to eat a humble pie after apologising to the two illustrious women.

"If what I said has ruffled feathers and sent tongues waging, I retract and apologise to the two women," he told Asempa FM

"I said so many things about the composition of the Normalisation Committee, but it appears the media is only interested in hammering this joke.

"It was meant to be a joke not to denigrate two women. Like I said I retract and apologise.

"However, let me add that this slip will not cow me into submission. I will continue to speak my mind on matters that affect our game."

Pressure mounted on the firebrand to issue the groveling apology after he received widespread attack for his "unacceptable" remark.

The knife has been out for Arhin over the reckless comments with veteran broadcaster and lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, urging FIFA to hand out severe punishment to the outspoken football administrator.