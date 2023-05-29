Techiman Eleven Wonders coach Mensah Logosu confident of play-off victory

Head coach of Division One side Techiman Eleven Wonders, Mensah Logosu is positive his side will secure the final Premier League qualification spot at the expense of Tano Bofoakwa.

Eleven Wonders emerged as winners of Zone One A while Bofoakwa were Zone One B champions. Both teams will lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 2023 to decide who returns to the top flight for the 2023/24 season.

Logosu is optimistic his side will seal qualification to join Nations FC and Heart of Lions. He told Kessben Sports: “With the confidence we are going into the game I believe we can win. That is what gives me the assurance. The match is not going to be easy because the two teams have a good squad and we are well prepared. At the end of the day Eleven Wonders have to make it into the Premier League because I brought Debibi United into the Division One and I have come to Wonders. I want to set a record in Ghana here. When coaches are being mentioned, I also want to hear my name.”

By Suleman Asante