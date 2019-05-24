Techiman Eleven Wonders defender Kwadwo Amoako faces Ghana FA rap over 'climbing' comment

The Ghana Football Association is expected to investigate revelations by Techiman Eleven Wonders defender Kwadwo Amoako that the club played it soft to ensure Ashantigold progress after a 3-0 thumping at home in a rearranged fixture on Friday.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ethics Committee will look into the claim which has soiled the reputation of the Special Competition.

The miners recorded the emphatic win in Nkoranza but the suspicious victory has been given further credence after defender Kwadwo Asamoah revealed the side played it soft to aid the Obuasi-based side.

"It's football and it's imperative we push the one (Ashantigold) climbing the ladder. So we helped push them on the ladder," he said after the match.

"We are done and dusted and we must look forward to subsequent games."

The right-back says 'one climbing a ladder must be pushed' in a damning revelation which has fueled bribery claims on the final day of the Ghana FA Special Competition.

The miners secured qualification to the last four after thumping Wonders 3-0 in Nkoranza in a rearranged fixture on Friday.

The Obuasi-based added two more goals on Friday after taken a solitary lead in their abandoned fixture on Thursday.

It had been speculated in the local media that the home side would play it soft to enhance the qualification of the visitors.

And defender Kwadwo Amoako has given credence to the widespread suspicion after his latest damning post-match analysis.

Amoako conceded what has been labeled as a suspicious penalty as the team ended the campaign on a sorry note.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Medeama are contemplating writing to the FA to seek clarity on the damning revelation.