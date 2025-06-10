Techiman Eleven Wonders seal Ghana Premier League return after three-year absence

Techiman Eleven Wonders have earned a long-awaited return to the Ghana Premier League after three seasons in the country’s second tier.

They have confirmed their promotion and capped off a season of grit, discipline, and ambition, driven by the leadership of emerging tactician David Nyabaa.

The young coach has now etched his name in club history as the man who guided Eleven Wonders back to the top-flight, a significant achievement given the club's recent struggles.

Despite his instrumental role in the club's success, Nyabaa will not be eligible to lead the side in the Premier League due to current coaching license requirements. Nonetheless, his impact on the team’s structure, mentality, and results has been widely acknowledged and praised.

Wonders last featured in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season, after which they suffered relegation. Their return is not only a relief to the Techiman faithful but also a chance at redemption, as the club sets its sights on sustained top-flight survival.

With lessons learned from their previous stint, Eleven Wonders will now focus on strengthening their squad, meeting Premier League requirements, and building on the momentum from a triumphant Division One campaign. The Techiman community, long starved of elite football, will once again have a Premier League club to rally behind in the 2025/26 season.